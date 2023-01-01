Sports Extra: Kaidan Mbereko

Kaidan Mbereko is having a fantastic season for Colorado College.

He's been so good that he earned a spot for Team USA in the World Juniors Championship.

He has aspirations of reaching the NHL, and it all started with a pair of pads he received at the age of six.

KRDO Sports Director Rob Namnoum sat down with Mbereko to learn more about his story.

Q: "You've been starting a, you know, number of games now consecutively. You're in a nice groove. You're the NCHC. goalie of the month for the month of November. Did you think college hockey would be this easy?

Mbereko: I wish it was easy. You know, there's a lot that goes into it. I got to take the guys my coaches may know. They've helped me a lot just through the transition from juniors to college.

Q: So you grew up in Aspen. Were you familiar with Colorado College? Was it a school you followed? Had you gone gone to any games, the world arena when you were a kid?

Mbereko:No, actually, I was more of a DU fan.

Rob: Oh, really?

Mbereko: Yeah, especially because we had some friends that played on. Do you? I actually had no idea. Colorado College is a team when I was younger. Yeah. I mean, now that I'm on the other side and I'm playing for CC, I can't wait to play against you. And. And kind of just like I said, not live out the dream, but just, you know, just as a kid watching that and now being in that game, it's going to be pretty special.

Q: So you've left the dark side is what you're saying?

Mbereko: Hi. Right. Right. Yeah.

Q: So you and I have a little bit of a similar thing where my last name is I'm new and everyone butchers my last name. And I'm sure a lot of people butcher your last name. So for the record, pronounce it correctly and then let us know what the origin of your last name is.

Mbereko: It's Mbereko. My dad's from Zimbabwe. South kind of South Africa. I don't even think that ice over there, even though he grew up in Africa and playing Zimbabwe, Zimbabwean rugby when he came to America. I just want to watch and try all the sports. And, you know, hockey was pretty big. He just had an influence for my brother because he was the one who got us all into hockey.

Q: Does he play college hockey?

Mbereko: Oh, no, not he. He quit before he went to college and he actually goes to do so. Yeah. Yeah.

Q: At what age did you start playing hockey?

Mbereko: Oh, I was two. I actually took it seriously. I was about six, but I started at four. Started as a player, unfortunately, didn't really like it. And then I stopped playing. Tell us about six and one of my buddies back then showed me a pair of pads, the Brians ones, where they had the logos and you can customize them.And I thought it was pretty neat and yeah, I kind of got hooked on goalie, wanted to try it again and and here I am now.

Q: So you got hooked on being a goalie simply because of those pads?

Mbereko: Yep.

Q: Isn't that wild?

Mbereko: It is wild.

Rob: Those pads at six years old. Look, words taking you thus far.

Mbereko: Yeah, it's crazy. Especially because people say goalies are crazy trying to get pockets. And especially when you're a young age and wanted to play it. Yeah, I mean, like I said, just the pads that drew me in and I never looked back.

Q: So when you're six, seven years old and they started shooting pucks at you, was it one of those like, yeah. Or were you initially like, maybe I didn't make the best decision here?

Mbereko: Oh, actually, I loved it. I enjoyed every moment of it, especially as a little kid just having fun and not really taking it too serious, but just trying new things. And that was really neat and something I want to carry out.

Rob: You seem to laugh easy. Like it. You seem like someone who really likes to laugh.

Mbereko: Oh yeah. I just like to enjoy everything, enjoy the moment, try and have fun with everything. So having a laugh here and there is probably good for me. Usually in the past I've, I've noticed if like, if I'm gloomy or if I'm not really in a good mood, then that just affects everything. So I just really work hard and trying to just enjoy myself and enjoy the moment being around people and just any, any situation, really just having fun.

Q: So is there a movie that really makes you laugh or TV show something you binge watch anything with?

Mbereko: Kevin Hart. Really any movie with Kevin Hart I love "Ride Along". I'd have to say, it's probably my favorite.

Q: Do you have NHL aspirations?

Mbereko: NHL aspiration? Oh, of course. Yeah, that's that's definitely the main goal and it's just been my whole life hockey. So if I get that opportunity to play in the NHL, I'd be in the world.

Rob: Sounds like in talking with you that you're really grateful that you were introduced to the game of hockey because of the opportunities it has created for you.

Mbereko: Yeah, of course. I mean, I can't stress this enough into super grateful for everybody from my family, friends, past coaches, coaches now past teammates, just everything that they've done to help me improve as a person, as a player. I didn't get here by myself, that's for sure. I just always want to be grateful for those who come before me and like I said, who helped me."