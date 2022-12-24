Hundreds of volunteers help children track Santa at NORAD in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An annual Colorado Springs tradition is well underway inside Peterson Space Force Base. NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command) is taking thousands of calls from children across the globe all with one goal, find out where Santa Claus is.

It all started in 1955. That’s the year Sears published an ad in The Gazette with a message from Santa offering his personal number for kiddos to call him direct. The only problem? The number was a typo.

A Colonel answered the phone and played along with an unsuspecting little one and gave St. Nick's location. Fast forward 67 years later and the tradition is still alive. NORAD says they receive around 150,000 calls around Christmas time every year.

"It gives us a chance to showcase what NORAD does in the defense of North America. We take our work very seriously. We provide aerospace warning. Any threat that emanates to North America, aerospace control. If it is a threat, we would engage that threat, maritime warning," Commander Glen Van Herck said. "And then once a year, we have this very special mission of tracking Santa Claus. It takes a lot of volunteers, over 500 to answer calls along."

There are several ways to track Kris Kringle and his reindeer on Christmas Eve: