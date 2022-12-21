Just 15 minutes in 15-degree weather can mean frostbite

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The frigid temperatures and icy winds coming to Southern Colorado Thursday are not just uncomfortable, they can be hazardous to your health.

Dr. Oswaldo Grenardo at Centura in Colorado Springs said it only takes 15 minutes of exposure in 15-degree weather to get frostbite. Frostbite can damage your skin, in some cases, permanently.

Layering up and covering your fingers, toes, and nose is the best way to avoid frostbite. Dr. Grenardo said your smaller extremities are the most susceptible to frostbite.

Frostbite isn't the only danger. "We’re worried about hypothermia, which is your core body temperature lowering, which causes a variety of issues for your internal organs," Dr. Grenardo said.

If you or your family are planning on heading out Thursday be sure to dress warm and leave prepared. However, officials recommend just staying inside altogether.

“People need to not only dress themselves warm and in layers and protect themselves — but also their children.”

