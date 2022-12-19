El Pomar Foundation celebrates 85 years of helping Colorado with grants totaling $700+ million

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Pomar Foundation celebrated its 85th Anniversary in Colorado Springs by announcing a new milestone. The foundation said it recently surpassed more than $700 million in charitable grants to the people of Colorado.

Spencer and Julie Penrose created the foundation in 1937 with the mission to enhance, encourage, and promote the current and future well-being of the people of Colorado.

Since then, the foundation has awarded 24,000 grants to more than 4,000 organizations in Colorado's 64 counties.

The grants have totaled more than $580 million. That money has assisted non-profits in arts and culture, civic and community initiatives, education, and health and human services.

“Spencer and Julie were champions of entrepreneurship and regional pride, and they shared a spirit of generosity and adventure,” said El Pomar President & CEO Kyle H. Hybl in a press release. “They’d be pleased that the bold philanthropic mission they set in motion has flourished and built such momentum over 85 years of honoring their vision.”

