City bus crashes into tree, no passengers on board

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Mountain Metro city bus crashed into a tree Saturday morning at the intersection of Uintah Street and Cascade Avenue, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said it happened just before 10:30 a.m. when the bus left the roadway and drove along the curb before striking the tree. No passengers were on board and no injuries were reported, CSPD said.

A supervisor for Mountain Metro responded to the scene.