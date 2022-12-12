Suspect in Aurora triple homicide arrested

AURORA, Colo. (KRDO) -- An Aurora man accused of murdering three members of a family is now in custody.

Saturday, Dec. 10, officers with the Aurora Police Department (APD) responded to the 1500 block of S. Evanston St. on a request for a welfare check at 5:15 p.m. After not seeing anything suspicious or sign of forced entry, APD said officers left the home. The officers also notified the concerned family about their inability to enter the home.

At 7 p.m., APD said family members went to the house and found two women, and one man, inside and unresponsive. According to police, the victims had possible gunshot wounds, and other injuries, and were officially pronounced dead a short time later.

Sunday, Dec. 11, the APD announced they arrested a man connected to the triple homicide, 21-year-old Christopher Martinez.

According to police, he was arrested around 5:30 a.m. Martinez faces three charges of first-degree murder.

The APD said Martinez was initially contacted at the scene Saturday night and was known to the victims.

In a statement, Aurora Police Chief Acevedo said, "this senseless violence is inexplicable." He also extended sympathy to the family of the victims.

According to our Denver news partners, a GoFundMe page was started for one of the victims, 18-year-old Marisol Espindola. She was set to graduate from high school in the spring. Family members told 9News she had plans to become a veterinarian.

The creator of the GoFundMe said her sunshine and happiness brightened everyone's day.

