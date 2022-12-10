Mbereko’s Career-High 40 Saves Leads CC to Weekend Sweep Over Omaha

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. -- Kaidan Mbereko made a career-high 40 saves and Hunter McKown scored the game’s only goal as Colorado College completed a weekend sweep over Omaha with a 1-0 victory Saturday night at Ed Robson Arena.

Mbereko, who heads to evaluation camp for the 2023 U.S. National Junior Team on Sunday, became the first freshman at CC to post there shutouts in one season since Joe Howe during the 2009-10 campaign.

Following a scoreless first period, the Tigers took the lead thanks to McKown’s nation-leading eighth power-play goal of the season at the 4:57 mark of the second period. McKown took a feed from Bryan Yoon (team-high 12th assist) and blasted a shot from the left circle past Simon Latkoczy for his fourth tally of the weekend.

The rest of the middle frame belonged to Mbereko. The freshman stopped 18 shots, including five during a Tiger penalty kill and several from point-blank range. He continued his stellar play in the final period, making 14 saves to even his record this season to 6-6-1.

With Saturday’s night’s victory, the Tigers (8-9-1, 5-4-1) moved into third place in the NCHC standings, the highest position held by CC heading into the holiday break since joining the league 10 years ago. This is also the earliest the Tigers have collected eight victories since the 2012-13 campaign.

“Omaha came at us hard tonight,” head coach Kris Mayotte said. “We just had a really good goalie. We also had some big blocks when we needed them.”

Jack Millar and Connor Mayer each had five of CC’s season-high 23 blocked shots.

The Tigers are idle until they host Princeton, Dec. 30-31, at Robson Arena.