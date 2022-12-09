Newly unsealed court document show Aldrich’s grandparents lived in fear of the accused shooter

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO) -- The unsealed document, documenting Anderson Aldrich's previous arrest, reveals the accused Club Q shooter's family was fearful of his violent actions.

The documents come from the 2021 arrest of Aldrich and detail charges of kidnapping and menacing. After the case from 2021 was dismissed, the documents were sealed per Colorado law. In the wake of the Club Q shooting and petitions from the media, the 4th Judicial District Attorney's office, and Sheriff Bill elder, a judge allowed the documents to be unsealed.

Inside the record is a letter written to the judge overseeing the case, written by the brother and sister of Aldrich's grandfather. In it, the family says, Aldrich's grandparents, who lived with Aldrich, slept with their door locked and a bat next to their bed in fear of Aldrich and his temper.

The letter goes on to say that Aldrich was homeschooled at a young age because he couldn't get along with other kids.

In high school, the letter says that the grandfather was attacked by Aldrich and was sent to the hospital. At the hospital, he was diagnosed with an undisclosed injury. The type of injury is redacted in court records. The family alleges Aldrich's grandfather feared Aldrich retaliating, and lied to doctors about what happened.

Then, the incident at a Lorson Ranch home happened in 2021. Court documents show that Aldrich's grandparents left their home, scared that Aldrich was going to kill them with guns and ammunition.

The Court documents show that at one point after Aldrich was released from jail because of a different incident, the grandmother gave Aldrich $30,000. The family members wrote Aldrich used the money to buy 3D printers and print guns. One of those guns allegedly arrived after Aldrich was arrested in 2021.

The grandfather's brother says in the letter that his brother was living in a "virtual prison", scared of Aldrich. The brother and sister conclude the letter by saying that if Aldrich was let out of jail, he is certain Aldrich would kill his brother and his brother's wife.