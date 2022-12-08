2021 Court Docs: Club Q suspect told grandma plans to ‘conduct a mass shooting and bombing’

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than three weeks after the Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub shooting that claimed five lives, the arrest affidavit of the suspect from a 2021 bomb threat has been released.

On June 18, 2021, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a bomb threat at a Lorson Ranch home.

The suspect's grandmother, Pamela Pullen, told investigators her "grandson (the suspect has since been identified as non-binary) was making a bomb in the basement" and told her "he was going to be the next mass killer and has been collecting ammunition, firearms, bullet-proof body armor and storing it in the basement of the residence."

According to the affidavit, Pullen said the suspect had recently begun creating, what she believed to be, a bomb. Pullen said the suspect "bragged about wanting to go out in a blaze."

Pullen told investigators she and her husband, the suspect's grandfather, had been living in fear due to the suspect's "recent homicidal threats towards them and others."

According to the affidavit, Pullen said the suspect wasn't happy about her plans to move to Florida. The suspect reportedly told her they couldn't move yet because it would "interfere with (with the suspect's) bomb-making."

On the day of the bomb threat, Pullen said the suspect came up from the basement with a Glock handgun and began loading bullets into the magazine. According to the affidavit, the suspect told Pullen and her husband "You guys die today, and I'm taking you with me. I'm loaded and ready. You're not calling anyone."

The suspect then pointed the loaded gun at her and her husband, Jonathan Pullen.

According to the affidavit, the suspect took their phones away and stated they were going to be killed if they didn't promise to not move to Florida. At that point, Pullen said the suspect stated the move would "interfere with (the suspect's) plans to conduct a mass shooting and bombing."

At that point, the affidavit states the suspect went into the basement and came back with a box. Pullen said the box had chemicals in it and the suspect stated it was a bomb.

According to Pullen, the suspect said the bomb was "powerful enough to blow up a police department and a federal building."

The affidavit states the couple was held hostage for a while until they promised they wouldn't move. During that time, Pullen said she and Jonathan "begged for their lives and promised (the suspect) they wouldn't move."

Eventually, Pullen said the suspect began chugging vodka. Pullen then told the suspect they were "in control," and the suspect then went back into the basement.

The affidavit states that's when the couple escaped, ran to their car, and called 911.

According to the affidavit, deputies found the suspect's Gold 2005 Toyota Highlander parked down the street.

Deputies contacted the suspect's mother, Laura Voepel, by phone. The affidavit notes that Voepel "was not cooperative" and that she "did not want to answer any questions on the whereabouts" of the suspect.

However, the affidavit states Voepel contacted her landlord to warn her that the "cops were after" the suspect.

By 4 p.m., the affidavit states the SWAT team started a containment on the residence, and Voepel exited the residence saying, "He let me go."

According to the affidavit, the suspect told a sergeant that the SWAT team needed to "get back" and that the suspect had "Tannerite inside the home" and "was going to start shooting through the walls." The suspect also told that sergeant that "he (the suspect) was going to die today."

The suspect later told a SWAT team negotiator that they had a gas mask, armor piercing rounds, and was "ready to go to the end."

The affidavit ends by requesting a search warrant of the suspect's home to find and make safe a "home-made bomb along with ammunition, firearms, and body armor to prevent a reported planned terrorism attack."

The suspect was eventually taken into custody and charged with Felony Menacing and First Degree Kidnapping. However, the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office said an El Paso County Judge dismissed the charges against the suspect.