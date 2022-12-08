Puppy stolen from Citadel Mall; public asked for help identifying suspects

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pet City at the Citadel Mall had a Yorkshire Terrier puppy stolen from their store.

Pet City Citadel

The store says that on Sunday, December 4, during a busy day at Pet City in the Citadel Mall, a man and woman asked to see a Yorkshire Terrier.

The man put the Yorkie puppy in his sweatshirt and ran out of the store, with the woman following behind. Survallience video of that can be seen below.

Anyone with information is asked to call Colorado Springs Police at 719-444-7000 and reference case number 22-0008575.