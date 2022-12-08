Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 6:44 PM

Puppy stolen from Citadel Mall; public asked for help identifying suspects

Pet City

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pet City at the Citadel Mall had a Yorkshire Terrier puppy stolen from their store.

Pet City Citadel

The store says that on Sunday, December 4, during a busy day at Pet City in the Citadel Mall, a man and woman asked to see a Yorkshire Terrier. 

The man put the Yorkie puppy in his sweatshirt and ran out of the store, with the woman following behind. Survallience video of that can be seen below.

Anyone with information is asked to call Colorado Springs Police at 719-444-7000 and reference case number 22-0008575.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Emily Arseneau

Emily is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO. Learn more about her here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content