today at 4:30 PM
Published 3:46 PM

Entire Town of Blanca forced to shelter in place due to active shooter, suspect in custody

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The entire Town of Blanca was asked to shelter in place due to an active shooter situation Wednesday.

At 2:57 p.m., the Blanca Police Department (BPD) released an urgent statement on Facebook telling everyone in or near the town to remain inside and not exit until told it's safe to do so.

BPD said that there was an active shooter on the west side of town.

According to Colorado State Patrol, who was assisting BPD and the Costilla County Sheriff's Office, a suspect was taken into custody at 3:54 p.m.

The BPD updated its Facebook post, saying a male suspect was arrested without incident and there was "no danger at this time to the community."

Investigators said a press release will be sent out shortly.

KRDO spoke with a cafe owner who said Highway 160 through Blanca is closed. Semi-trailers were seen pulled over, lining the street waiting for the "okay" to continue driving.

