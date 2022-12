For more information on King, click here .

King has been charged with Felony Pimping, Keeping A Place of Prostitution, Prostitution, and Pandering-Arranging Prostitution.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- ‘Tantra’ massage business owner, Shirley King, has been found guilty by a jury of pimping charges on Monday, December 5.

