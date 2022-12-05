Students in Colorado Springs District 11 can now apply to HBCU colleges for free

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs School District 11 is making college more accessible to all. Students can now apply to historically black colleges for free. Thanks to a new partnership between the 'Common Black College Application' and the school district.

This partnership makes it much easier for students at district 11 to apply to 67 historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs)across the country, with the hope of expanding the horizons of graduating seniors.

"Historically black colleges have been around forever and we have students who we believe would be interested in knowing about them and maybe even going to these schools," said Scott Mendelsberg, Area Superintendent for Colorado Springs School District 11.

Mendelsberg says although there are many post-secondary opportunities in Colorado Springs and our state in general, the idea behind this partnership is to allow every student to explore a new environment and culture and make college more accessible to students.

"Typically we will have couple hundred students that will go viral every year that will receive multiple acceptance letters and hundreds of thousands if not millions of dollars in scholarships and I can only imagine, hope, and assume frankly that the same thing will happen in Colorado Springs," said Robert Mason, President, and Founder of the Common Black College Application.

Mason says when he first received the request from district 11 he was thrilled, adding that one of his main goals has been to get more Colorado students of color into HBCUs.

By eliminating the $20 application fee both Scott and Robert believe this will be the gateway to new opportunities.

"What we want to do as a district is illuminate this process and procedures and make sure we are doing things by design and instead of it happens just by circumstance," added Mendelsberg.

Students can now go to the 'Common Black College Application' and submit one application letter.

That letter will be sent to 67 colleges and universities in the data system.

For more information, click here.