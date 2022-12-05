Managing seasonal depression as daylight hours decrease

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- This time of year, when the sun is out for fewer hours of the day seasonal depression or seasonal affective disorder, starts to make an appearance.

It's similar to major depression and can at times turn into it if it's not addressed.

Seasonal depression stems from not getting enough sunlight during the day. So the simplest fix is to make it a priority to either wake up earlier to get outside before the work day, taking a brief walk during the day, or even eating lunch outside. Keeping a regular schedule can also help treat seasonal depression along with Vitamin D supplements. Reaching out to your support network, whether that's family, friends, or a therapist can be beneficial too.

"If it's seasonal depression you will see it start to creep up when the time changes around October, November, December," Patterson Center Clinical Director Danielle Patterson said. "You'll see benefit from additional sunshine, and some people really benefit from a sunlamp."

A sun lamp, or bright light therapy, works to mimic the sun. It has many names, such as a lightbox, a SAD light, or a sun lamp. They're available online in a variety of sizes. Experts say to follow directions and only use them as directed so it doesn't damage your eyes.

"Using artificial sunshine, getting light when you can maybe on your time off or the weekend, and talking to your doctor about a vitamin D supplement can be helpful for a lot of people," Patterson said.

Some common symptoms of seasonal depression mirror major depression symptoms. Such as loss of interest, not enjoying things you used to, less energy, social withdrawal, and irritability.

"You are at higher risk if you've had major depression in the past," Patterson said. "But it's largely due to the lack of sunshine and sometimes connected to a vitamin D deficiency. So we see it start most often around this time of year and extend into the spring."

Seasonal depression can last anywhere between 4-5 months, and it is very common. Experts say 1 in 5 people, or 10% of the population, will experience seasonal depression at some point. Mental health experts also say both serotonin levels and our body's circadian rhythms play into seasonal depression.