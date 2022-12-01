Josh & John’s Ice Cream makes ‘Pint of Love’ benefitting Club Q victims

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- On Thursday morning, the shelves at Josh & John's were stocked with a new ice cream flavor.

It's called a Pint of Love, and 100% of the proceeds from the confetti cake ice cream will be donated to the victims of the Club Q shooting.

"As a community, we need to stand up against hate, and I think as divided as our country is currently, there’s one thing we can all agree on and I think that’s we’re not going to tolerate hate," said John Krakauer, one of the owners of Josh & John's Ice Cream.

Krakauer says he wanted to be able to do something for the community after a terrible tragedy.

"I think the first thought is disbelief, and as a business owner and community member for 40 years, I don’t want this to be something that defines our community. We are much better than this and we all know that," said Krakauer.

The pints will be sold at each of the four locations. There were about 120 pints made, which will add up to about $1,000 donated to the Colorado Healing Fund.