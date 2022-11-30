Family files lawsuit against Centura-St. Mary Corwin and security guards in 2021 death of man

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The family of a Pueblo man who died in the lobby of Centura-St. Mary Corwin Hospital has now filed a lawsuit against the hospital and the four guards he interacted with before his death.

According to court documents, Mathew Haskel Jones went to the hospital to be treated for gout. After refusing medical care, he was forced out of the hospital by the four guards; Anthony Virant, Randy Vialpando, Anthony Ruff, and Drake Castro.

According to investigators, Mathew Haskel Jones had been "involved in a physical altercation with hospital security staff prior to the arrival of Pueblo police officers."

13 Investigates obtained security camera video showing the interaction between Jones and the four security guards in February 2021:

In May 2021, months after he died, the Pueblo County Coroner ruled Jones' death as a homicide.

All four guards were charged with negligent homicide in November 2021 after a nine-month investigation by the Pueblo Police Department.

However, in July 2022, the cases against all security guards were dropped.

In the motion to dismiss obtained by 13 Investigates, 10th Judicial District Attorney Jeff Chostner stated "after further investigation, there is insufficient evidence to prove the elements beyond a reasonable doubt."

Now, his wife is moving forward with a lawsuit against Catholic Health Initiatives Colorado Centura St. Mary-Corwin Hospital, Virant, Ruff, Castro, and Vialpando.

The lawsuit alleges the guards "physically restrained Mr. Jones on the ground in such a manner as to knowingly act with reckless disregard for the safety of Mr. Jones by inter alia, applying neck restraints and chokehold for prolonged and unsafe periods of time in derogation of policies, procedures, standards, training, and prior law enforcement knowledge, causing Mr. Jones to die as a result of anoxic brain injury as a result of Defendants Virant, Castro, Ruff and Vialpando's physical restraint actions."

The lawsuit goes on to claim the guards "owed a duty on the premises of Centura St. Mary-Corwin Hospital, including Mathew Haskel Jones, to not apply improper use of force or physical restraint."

In the lawsuit, the plaintiff alleges that the guards knew the physical restraint and force used against Jones "presented a danger and risk of harm and injury." However, it goes on to say they acted with "reckless disregard to that known danger and risk of harm."

The lawsuit goes on to accuse Centura of engaging in "willful conduct to alter, destroy, withhold, or otherwise conceal evidence concerning" Jones' homicide.

13 Investigates reached out to Centura, which owns St. Mary-Corwin, for comment on the lawsuit. At this time, Centura said it's working on a statement.