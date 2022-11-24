Almost $1 million worth of marijuana recovered from drug operation in southwest Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- $969,000 worth of marijuana plants and dried marijuana were found at an illegal marijuana grow operation in rural southwest Pueblo County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Department.

57-year-old Lazaro Piloto-Gomez from Florida was arrested for for cultivation manufacturing of marijuana with intent to distribute (over 50 pounds).

Detectives went to the residence in the 6400 block of Galbreath Rd. after receiving word of a

possible illegal marijuana grow on the property. When detectives arrived, they spoke with the

resident of the home identified as Mr. Piloto-Gomez. The PCSO said Piloto-Gomez admitted he had more than 12 marijuana plants on the property and state law allows only 12 marijuana plants per household.

Detectives sought and obtained a warrant to search the property to include two detached outbuildings

and a home. One of the large outbuildings was converted into two grow rooms where they located 939 marijuana plants and a 10-pound bag of dried marijuana product.

Another 20 marijuana plants were found in a smaller detached garage. Detectives also found equipment and supplies typically used for packaging and distributing marijuana.



Pueblo Regional Building responded and condemned the home and outbuildings due to the major

alterations made to the electrical system.

The investigation is ongoing