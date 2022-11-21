Blood donations needed following mass shooting at Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Donation centers in Colorado Springs are urging anyone who can to please donate blood following the mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub.

Following the attack at Club Q, which claimed the lives of five people and injured dozens of others, blood donation provider Vitalant said it gave 70 units of blood and blood products to Colorado Springs hospitals.

Brooke Way with Vitalant said the non-profit organization needs more Type O, the universal blood type. Way said it's what doctors seek during a crisis.

According to Way, it's important to come in throughout the year so that way there's blood ready and on the shelves to send to hospitals when tragedies like Saturdays happen.

KRDO spoke with one Colorado resident who wants to help the victims in any way she can.

"I spent the morning crying because I have been upset, but I'm glad I can do this at least," said Cat Fuentes.

So far, the center is seeing an increase in blood donors since Sunday’s shooting.

Monday they had 82 appointments scheduled and are hoping more will donate over the next few weeks.

If you wish to donate blood at this time, you can visit one of the ten Vitalant locations in Colorado. For more information and to learn eligibility to give blood, click here.