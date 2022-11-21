2 suspects wanted for shoplifting at Walmart in Pueblo West

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in identifying two suspects wanted for shoplifting at a Walmart in Pueblo West.

According to the sheriff's office, a man and a woman left the store without paying for their items.

The suspects were last seen leaving in a white Camaro.

If you know anything about the suspects or crime, you're asked to call the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at 719-583-6125 or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867.