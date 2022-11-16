Juvenile arrested after crashing stolen car into Colorado Springs Utilities vehicle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A juvenile was arrested after they crashed a stolen car into a Colorado Springs Utilities vehicle in the northeast part of town.

Tuesday night, police received a report for a hit-and-run accident involving a Colorado Springs Utilities vehicle at the intersection of Stetson Hills Boulevard and Charlotte Parkway, just after 10:30 p.m.

Witnesses told police that juveniles were seen exiting the vehicle and running from the scene.

During the investigation, police learned the suspect's vehicle was an unreported stolen vehicle from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office jurisdiction, police said.

Not long after, police found the driver and passenger from the suspect's vehicle.

Police said the driver was taken into custody for motor vehicle theft and traffic-related offenses.

No serious injuries were reported.