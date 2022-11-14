Colorado Springs police identify victims from fatal accidents in October

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the identity of victims from five separate fatal crashes that occurred throughout Colorado Springs in October.

On Saturday, October 22, 2022, members of CSPD Sand Creek Division, were dispatched to the area of Fountain Boulevard and the Highway 24 bypass regarding a single-vehicle traffic crash. When officers arrived, they discovered that a motorcycle was headed eastbound on Highway 24 just passed the Circle Drive overpass when the motorcycle drifted off the north side of the eastbound lanes. As the motorcycle drifted off the roadway, the motorcycle struck the guardrail and ejected the rider off the motorcycle. On

Monday, October 24, 2022, the El Paso County Coroner’s office conducted an autopsy of the deceased motorcycle rider. The rider has been identified as 22-Year-old Skylar Renfro of Colorado Springs. Based on the investigation, speed is considered a factor in this crash. This is the 47th fatal traffic crash this year and the 20th fatal involving a motorcycle.

On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, members of the CSPD Falcon Division were dispatched to Garden of the Gods Road to investigate a traffic crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers located the crash and discovered the pedestrian was deceased on the scene.

During the investigation, detectives learned that the male pedestrian was attempting to cross W Garden of the Gods Road in a mid-block area outside a marked crosswalk. When the pedestrian made it to the center median, the pedestrian stepped off the median and was struck by a vehicle traveling east on Garden of the Gods Road.

On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy of the deceased pedestrian. The pedestrian has been identified as 72-year-old Morton Maneson of Hazelwood, Missouri. Based on the investigative findings, the driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian is not facing charges at this time. This is the 48th fatal traffic crash this year in Colorado Springs.

On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, members of the CSPD Falcon Division, were dispatched to the area of Vindicator Drive and Winter Haven Drive to investigate a motor vehicle versus bicyclist traffic crash. Officers arrived on the scene and determined that the vehicle involved was traveling west on Vindicator Drive, in the left turn lane at Winter Haven Drive. The bicyclist was traveling east on Vindicator Drive at Winter Haven Drive. The driver of the vehicle failed to yield to the bicyclist and made a left turn in front of the bicyclist. The bicyclist was struck by the front passenger side of the vehicle and was ejected from the bicycle, causing serious injuries to the bicyclist. The bicyclist was treated for injuries on scene by members of CSFD and AMR before being transported to a local hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, October 29, 2022, the Colorado Springs Police Department was informed that the bicyclist involved in the crash succumbed to their injuries at a local hospital.

On Monday, October 31, 2022, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy on the deceased bicycle rider. The bicycle rider has been identified as 44-year-old Jocelyn Harris of Colorado Springs. The vehicle’s driver, 60-year-old Haeja Helfrich, has been charged for their involvement. Neither alcohol nor speed is considered a factor in this investigation. This is the 49th fatal traffic crash this year in Colorado Springs.

On Friday, October 28, 2022, members of the CSPD Gold Hill Division, were dispatched to the intersection of Lake Avenue and Venetucci Boulevard regarding a three-car traffic crash with serious injuries. Upon the officer’s arrival, they learned that a Nissan Altima was eastbound on Lake Avenue, making a left turn to travel north on E Cheyenne Road. As the Nissan was turning left, the Nisan struck a Jeep SUV in the intersection, causing both vehicles to spin. As the Jeep spun, the engine from the Jeep was ejected from the vehicle striking a Subaru at the intersection. The driver of the Nissan got out of the Nissan and attempted to leave the area on foot. Three other people from the Nissan and two people from the Jeep were transported to local hospitals with serious life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Nissan was eventually located and transported to a local hospital.

During the investigation, detectives were informed that one of the passengers from the Nissan succumbed to their injuries and was deceased at the hospital.

On Monday, October 31, 2022, members of the El Paso County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy of the deceased person from the Nissan. The deceased person has been identified as 32-year-old Michael Tapia Jr of Colorado Springs. The driver of the Nissan, 54-year-old Michael Tapia Sr, has been arrested and charged with Vehicular Homicide for his involvement in this crash. This is the 50th fatal traffic crash in Colorado Springs this year.

On Sunday, October 30, 2022, members of the CSPD Sand Creek Division, were dispatched to the intersection of E Platte Avenue and N Union Boulevard to investigate a motorcycle versus vehicle traffic crash. Upon the officer’s arrival, they learned the motorcycle rider was traveling north on N Union Boulevard approaching the intersection of E Platte Avenue. The minivan was traveling East on E Platte Avenue, approaching N Union Boulevard, and had a green traffic signal. As the minivan proceeded into the intersection, the northbound motorcycle entered the intersection on a red traffic signal. It struck the driver’s side area of the minivan, ejecting the rider from the motorcycle. The motorcycle driver was treated on scene by both AMR and CSFD before being transported to a local hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

While still on scene, officers were notified that the rider of the motorcycle had succumbed to his injuries at the hospital and was now deceased.

On Monday, October 31, 2022, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy of the motorcycle rider. The motorcycle rider has been identified as 32-year-old Brian Bell of Colorado Springs. This is the 51st fatal traffic crash in Colorado Springs this year. This is the 21st fatal motorcycle crash this year as well. At this same time last year, there were 42 fatal traffic crashes in Colorado Springs.

This is the most fatal traffic crashes in Colorado Springs since 2020. With two months to go in the year and the holidays approaching, CSPD would like to remind the drivers in Colorado Springs to please use caution when operating a motor vehicle on the city’s roadways.