PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was killed after he crashed his car on Highway 50 at Wago Drive in Pueblo Saturday morning, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

It happened around 8:40 a.m. and CSP said the driver and sole occupant was a 62-year-old man from Pueblo West.

He died on scene. State patrol said excessive speed is being investigated but alcohol and drugs are not considered factors.