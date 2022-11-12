Skip to Content
Shooting at house party in Colorado Springs sends one to the hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A shooting at a party on the northeast side of town sent one person to the hospital late Friday night, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said just before midnight, they responded to the 5100 block of Rushford Place for multiple reports a shooting. On scene police learned the incident happened at a house party there.

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries from apparent gunshot wounds.

No arrests have been and the investigation is ongoing, according to CSPD.

