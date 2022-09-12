Fremont County Sheriff’s Office finds dog missing for months with drone

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A dog has been reunited with her family thanks to drone technology and the Fremont County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, the FCSO UAS team took part in a training mission over the weekend. Sunday, the team deployed the FCSO drone in the area a Golden Retriever was last seen months ago.

The sheriff's office said Farah went missing after she and her humans were involved in a car accident.

Within minutes of deploying the drone, deputies spotted Farah using the infrared camera.

The FCSO said the UAS team was able to not only practice some valuable search and rescue techniques with the department's drone they were also able to make a family whole again.

Tonight on KRDO NewsChannel 13, we speak with the dog's owner. She believes her late husband had a hand in bringing Farah home.