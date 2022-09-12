COVID-19 vaccines to be provided at Pueblo Mall, according to Pueblo Health

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, Pueblo Health announced that Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will be provided to target the Omicron subvariants at the Pueblo Mall. The announcement comes after the Center of Disease Control and Prevention's Pfizer and Modern vaccine approval.

The Pueblo Health recommends people who are 12-years-old and older and have completed the primary series of the COVID-19 vaccines should get the Omicron dose. Also, people who have received booster doses should receive an Omicron dose.

Health officials say people should get the omicron dose at least two months after their most recent COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Pueblo Health say primary COVID-19 vaccine doses will still be available for anyone ages 6 months or older at the Pueblo Mall.

