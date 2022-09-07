Father of 6-year-old girl hit by car remembers his daughter

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tragedy struck on Monday afternoon at Copper Chase Apartments in southwest Colorado Springs. According to police, six-year-old Sylviah Kaye Bowen was riding her bicycle in the parking lot of the apartment complex when she was hit by a truck.

Despite being taken to a hospital, the Colorado Springs Police Department said Sylviah succumbed to her injuries and died.

Wednesday, 13 Investigates spoke with Jacob Weese, Sylviah's biological father, about who she was.

Weese, who lives in Indiana, said he hadn't seen his daughter since 2019. However, he told 13 Investigates he is thankful for the moments he did have with her.

"I know she was sweet and she was kind," Weese said. "The few times I was able to hold her, I cherished every second."

CSPD says the Major Crash Team is still investigating what happened, and at this time, the driver has not been arrested or charged with any crime.

"I don't know how fast he was driving. I've contacted the detective and I have not heard back yet," Weese said. "I don't know if I have to be angry at that man too or not."

Weese explained that he's now working through ways to bring his daughter to Indiana to bury her.

"All I wanted to do was be a dad. That's all I wanted was to be a dad, to raise her and care for her when she is sick," Weese said.

13 Investigates reached out to CSPD about whether or not there was any lack of supervision or negligence on Monday afternoon.

CSPD issued this statement saying:

"There were no indications at this time that would indicate negligence or lack of supervision. Investigators will as a factor in the investigation of the death of any child in a traffic incident, assess if negligence or lack of supervision may have contributed to a loss of life. However, in this circumstance there was absolutely no indication of that." Robert Tornabene, Senior Public Communications Supervisor

The family shared with 13 Investigates a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses. To donate, click here.