6-year-old girl hit by pickup truck at apartment complex on south side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.(KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating an auto/pedestrian accident Monday afternoon.

According to police, a 6-year-old girl on a bike was hit by a pickup truck at the Copper Chase Apartment on Ouray Ave. This is near Southgate Rd. on the south side of the city.

The driver of the truck stayed on scene and as of this writing has not been arrested or detained.

The girl was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

No further information is available at this time. We will update this story if we learn more.