Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 4:36 PM
Published 3:47 PM

6-year-old girl hit by pickup truck at apartment complex on south side of Colorado Springs

Auto-pedestrian accident at the Copper Chase Apartments
KRDO
Auto-pedestrian accident at the Copper Chase Apartments

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.(KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating an auto/pedestrian accident Monday afternoon.

According to police, a 6-year-old girl on a bike was hit by a pickup truck at the Copper Chase Apartment on Ouray Ave. This is near Southgate Rd. on the south side of the city.

The driver of the truck stayed on scene and as of this writing has not been arrested or detained.

The girl was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

No further information is available at this time. We will update this story if we learn more.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content