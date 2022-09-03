Air Force Academy warns of traffic impacts from Saturday morning’s football game

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO) -- Due to construction at the north gate, capacity is greatly limited for Air Force Academy fans coming to Saturday's game.

The south gate is open at normal capacity. These changes will be in effect all season long.

Air Force faces off against Northern Iowa at home.

Saturday morning, the Academy tweeted their Falcons mascot joining other college mascots for the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange in honor of the beginning of football season.