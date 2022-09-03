Skip to Content
News
By
Published 10:25 AM

Air Force Academy warns of traffic impacts from Saturday morning’s football game

USAFA

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO) -- Due to construction at the north gate, capacity is greatly limited for Air Force Academy fans coming to Saturday's game.

The south gate is open at normal capacity. These changes will be in effect all season long.

Air Force faces off against Northern Iowa at home.

Saturday morning, the Academy tweeted their Falcons mascot joining other college mascots for the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange in honor of the beginning of football season.

https://twitter.com/AF_Academy/status/1566046853539381249
Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Riley Carroll

Riley is a weekend anchor and reporter for KRDO. Learn more about her here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content