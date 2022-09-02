Skip to Content
News
By
Published 3:38 PM

Pueblo sheriff looking for suspect in Pueblo West auto theft

PCSO

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in an auto theft today in Pueblo West.

If you know who this is or anything about this crime, contact the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 or Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or online.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Emily Arseneau

Emily is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO. Learn more about her here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content