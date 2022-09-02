‘Labor Day Lift Off’ back at Memorial Park for the holiday weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 46th annual Labor Day Lift Off starts Saturday with the first balloon launch at 7 a.m. at Memorial Park.

This year, there are more than 70 balloons and new vendors and entertainment.

There is a new "Balloons, Bites, and Brews" event, which is essentially a happy hour on the field starting at 3:30 in the afternoon Saturday and Sunday.

While the Lift Off doesn't begin until Saturday, pilots were already out Friday taking to the skies to test out their equipment.

Many of the pilots told KRDO that this is one of their favorite events of the year. They said the crowds, the energy, and the beautiful scenery make the Labor Day Lift Off a must-see for residents and tourists alike.

One pilot who spoke to KRDO shared his passion for balloon piloting. His pilot journey began years ago when he brought his whole family to the event. After witnessing the balloons take off, David said he took the plunge and got his license.

Another piloting duo said they met through ballooning.

"I was a ReMax agent and I got sent out for a balloon ride and met this guy," Amanda Sabia said, referencing her now-husband Chris Sabia.

They've been together now for more than 20 years. Over the course of those two decades, Amanda said they've traveled the United States with ballooning.

The balloons take off from Memorial Park Saturday at 7 a.m. For more information, click here.