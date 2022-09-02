Friday Night Blitz week 2, part 1
Palmer Ridge pulls away from Mesa Ridge, 28-7.
TCA shuts out Harrison, 44-0.
Vista Ridge tops Far Northeast, 43-28.
Florence knocks off Centauri, 29-7.
