Skip to Content
News
By
Published 11:30 PM

Friday Night Blitz week 2, part 1

Palmer Ridge pulls away from Mesa Ridge, 28-7.

TCA shuts out Harrison, 44-0.

Vista Ridge tops Far Northeast, 43-28.

Florence knocks off Centauri, 29-7.

Article Topic Follows: News

Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content