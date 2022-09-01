Injured Hero gifted an All-Terrain Wheelchair

GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS, Colo., (KRDO) -The Freedom Alliance, a military support organization is honoring an injured military hero with a fully customized all-terrain wheelchair.

In 2003, Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Jamie Havig deployed with the 1st Marines 4th Battalion Scout Sniper Platoon on his first deployment. He later fought in Fallujah, Kufa, Najaf, and Ramadi.

During his final deployment, Jamie survived an attack of multiple bomb blasts but sustained severe injuries that continue to adversely impact him today.

He has suffered a traumatic brain injury and struggles with post-traumatic stress, while also experiencing extreme pain in his knees, legs, and back among other injuries.

The all-terrain chair provided by Freedom Alliance will be customized to his needs and will be equipped with tank-style treads to explore rough, uneven terrain like sand and snow. The chairs allow wounded troops to participate in recreational rehabilitation and gain a renewed sense of independence.

The organization, Freedom Alliance has spent nearly $1 million providing similar chairs to other wounded veterans.