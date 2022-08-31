Colorado Springs man pleads guilty to providing a teen with deadly Fentanyl

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced that Nathaniel David Corser, age 23, from Colorado Springs, pleaded guilty today to the distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.

According to the plea agreement, on July 4, 2021, Corser met a 19-year-old man at Cottonwood Creek Park in Colorado Springs for a drug deal they had arranged through text messages.

At the park, Corser sold a 19-year-old two blue pills with imprints that said “M” and “30.” Although the pills appeared to be prescription oxycodone pills, they actually contained fentanyl. Over the course of the next day, the victim ingested both pills says The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado.

Late in the morning on July 5, the victim’s aunt discovered him dead in his bedroom. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy on July 6, 2021, and ruled his death was a result of fentanyl intoxication.

According to court documents, after the 19-year-old died, Colorado Springs officers found text messages on his phone which appeared to relate to him buying the pills that killed him.

A Colorado Springs Police detective used the victim’s phone to communicate with the defendant, and arranged to buy five pills which he described as “30s.” After the transaction, the Colorado Springs Police Department Metro Crime Lab tested the five blue pills and determined they contained fentanyl.

A search of the defendant’s apartment led to the discovery of 1,089 pills packaged in 13 small baggies with crosses on them, 108 fentanyl pills in the manufacturer’s packaging, two blue tablets with “M” and “30” imprinted on them which contained fentanyl, one loaded semi-automatic 9mm handgun, and a second loaded 9mm magazine, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado.

Corser will be sentenced on December 20, 2022. He faces a mandatory minimum of 20 years in prison.