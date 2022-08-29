Security guard shot at Pueblo hotel, police search for suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is searching for the suspect in a shooting that left a security guard injured.

Sunday, Aug. 28, officers were dispatched to a hotel in the 4000 block of N Elizabeth St. on a reported shooting.

Police said when they arrived they found a wounded security guard that had been shot. Officers provided medical aid until an ambulance arrived.

According to Pueblo Police, the suspect is described as a Hispanic male wearing a blue or purple hat, a black t-shirt with white or gold writing across the front, gray jeans, and black shoes.

The suspect was last seen running west on Patty Ln.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jose Medina at (719) 320-6006. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or online here.