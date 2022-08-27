Burglary suspect caught breaking into coin machines early Saturday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A suspect is in custody after tampering with coin machines in the 3100 block of Boychuk Ave. on the southeast side of town, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

CSPD said they responded to a call for burglary just after midnight Saturday, around 12:08 a.m., when officers arrived they found a suspect matching the description given to dispatch. They observed the suspect breaking into the coin machines.

The suspect attempted to get in a getaway car after seeing police but was unable to so they ran on foot. Police said they chased the suspect and were able to arrest them.

The people in the getaway car also tried driving away, but hit a curb and disabled the car. All other occupants in the car were detained as well.

CSPD said the car was determined to have been stolen Friday afternoon and the driver was arrested for outstanding warrants as well as charges stemming from the incident.