Pueblo Police arrested a suspect in a shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- On August 24, 2022, Pueblo Police (PPD) were dispatched to 6400 Dillon Drive on a report of a shooting.

PPD says that during an argument, the suspect, 31-year-old, Loren Casados fired a shotgun at the victim.

According to PPD, the victim was injured by the shrapnel from the shotgun blast and was transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Casados was later located with several firearms, including a shotgun. PPD says Casados was charged with Criminal Attempt of 1st Degree Murder.