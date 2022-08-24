A man from Pueblo is charged with murder after a deadly high-speed chase in Oklahoma

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man from pueblo has been charged with murder after a deadly high-speed chase in Oklahoma.

According to state police working near Oklahoma City Alex Carpenter was the driver in that deadly incident.

The man killed was his passenger, 22-year-old Ethan Mestas.

A third person, 26-year-old Mercedes Martinez is still hospitalized in serious condition.

The crash happened on August 15 in Cleveland county, south of Oklahoma City.

Troopers there say Carpenter took off from a routine traffic stop leading them on a chase down Interstate 35 that ended in a roll-over accident when troopers forced the trio off the road.

Two of the occupants who are all from pueblo were ejected in that crash. Officials say the truck was stolen.

Carpenter was officially charged today with 1st-degree murder, as well as vehicle theft and felony eluding.