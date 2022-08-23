The Mesa Ridge football team plans to maximize their football season

Mesa Ridge missed playing football, "Yeah I'm ready. I missed it over the off season. I mean we've been putting in all the work, it's time to actually put it to good use. I mean you're so excited you can't even take your helmet off right? Yes sir," says Mesa Ridge linebacker, Antonio Thomas.

Yes sir, the Grizzlies want prove that they are the Class of 4A, "Yeah I feel like kind of look at us, I don't know kinda like an under card, underdog. Like something sloppy but we are not sloppy at all," says Thomas. Mesa Ridge wide receiver, Carver Cheeks adds, "I expect us to have an impact and show people that we're the underdogs and we can get something done." What they plan on getting done is returning to the playoffs, "Kinda been the motto all summer is one percent better. So just applying that to our season, making sure we can try one game better than we were last year," says Mesa Ridge head coach Jerimi Calip. "I see people wanting to work harder because of the potential we had last year. Before they probably took it as a joke but last year it probably opened our eyes and showed them like hey we're here to play," says Cheeks. "I expect us to show out. To show everybody that we're not some bummy school, just prove something," says Thomas.