Teller County Sheriff’s Office arrested 8 people in connection to drugs and stolen property

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Between August 16 and August 21, 2022, the Teller County Narcotics Team (TCNT), in coordination with the Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) Emergency Response Team and patrol deputies, three search warrants were executed and eight arrests were made in Florissant.

TCSO says that among the items found were 167 fentanyl pills, 3 grams of methamphetamines, and 30 pounds of black market marijuana which were intended for distribution with a combined street value in excess of $30,000.

According to TCSO deputies also seized morphine, a large number of various prescription pills, and items intended for packaging, distribution, and use of illegal substances. Additionally, deputies discovered two stolen motorcycles, a stolen truck, a stolen trailer, and illegally modified firearms with ammunition.

In the investigation leading up to the warrants being issued, TCSO says that investigators identified three properties that were potentially working together to illegally distribute the narcotics and steal vehicles.

According to the TCSO, 8 people were arrested.

John Matthew Oleary was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, theft of $20,000 - $100,000, possession of a dangerous weapon, possession of a defaced firearm, and two counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft.

Sean Hunter was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and for an existing El Paso County warrant.

Michael Wright was arrested for possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, and for an existing Teller County warrant.

Kyle Winsea was arrested for failing to comply with a domestic violence warrant from El Paso County.

Aaron Burg was arrested for warrants from El Paso County and Alaska.

Sean Alan Ragan-Levesque was arrested for aggravated motor vehicle theft, first-degree criminal trespass, and theft of $300 - $700.

Amy Jean Pearson was arrested for a warrant from El Paso County.

Amanda Smith Tipling was arrested for domestic violence, harassment, and third-degree assault.

The TCSO says that a ninth person on site was detained for failure to register as a sex offender and subsequently released.