Suspect arrested in homicide from early Friday morning at the New Havana Grill

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just after 2 a.m. on August 19, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was called to a shooting off Academy.

The incident left one person dead, identified by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office as 37-year-old Glenn Fruster.

CSPD determined on Monday that 41-year-old Carnel Davis was a suspect. Davis was arrested without incident.

Davis was charged with one count of Murder in the First Degree and transported to the El Paso County Jail.

