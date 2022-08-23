Skip to Content
News
By
Published 2:42 PM

Suspect arrested in homicide from early Friday morning at the New Havana Grill

CSPD

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just after 2 a.m. on August 19, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was called to a shooting off Academy.

The incident left one person dead, identified by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office as 37-year-old Glenn Fruster.

CSPD determined on Monday that 41-year-old Carnel Davis was a suspect. Davis was arrested without incident.

Davis was charged with one count of Murder in the First Degree and transported to the El Paso County Jail.

This is still an active investigation and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Emily Arseneau

Emily is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO. Learn more about her here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content