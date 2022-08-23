Purgatory Resort in Durango has announced its opening date for the 2022-23 ski season

DURANGO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Purgatory Ski Resort has announced that the slopes will open on November 19, 2022.

This year, the resort says that there will be snowmaking upgrades and other infrastructure and operations improvements.

Purgatory says they will expand snowmaking coverage for the 2022/23 ski season to include lower Paradise to the midway loading of Needles Triple (Lift 6), allowing the resort to open more high-elevation early season terrain if temperatures do not allow for top-to-bottom skiing.

"We are dedicated to Purgatory's long-term success and our mission to give people the freedom to ski,” said Purgatory General Manager, Dave Rathbun. “The significant investment in snowmaking will allow us to open as soon as possible, with better early season snow conditions, and will help us build a deep base to ensure a long season.”

The resort also says that they have plans to include expanded terrain, lodging, dining, and skier services, as well as continued lift modernization and expansion, snowmaking, parking, and improved resort transportation services. Some of these projects will be completed for the 2022/23 season.

Parking has also been upgraded. According to Purgatory, they have increased parking capacity to improve traffic flow, accessibility, and safety. Purgatory has completed the addition of 50 parking spaces in the Lower Columbine lot for winter 2022/23, and pending permit approvals will add another 125-150 new parking spaces to the Gelande lot prior to this season. They say that to encourage carpooling, the Main Village parking lot will continue to offer free parking on weekends and holidays for vehicles carrying four or more people.

To see what other ski resorts have set an opening date, click here. For more information about Purgatory or to get lift tickets, click here.