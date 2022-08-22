Five Colorado ski resorts have announced opening dates for the 2022-2023 season

VAIL, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crested Butte, Vail Mountain, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, and Keystone announced their opening dates for the winter 2022-23 season.

Keystone is planning to open in October, the earliest of the Vail Resorts.

Breckenridge and Vail both plan to open on November 11 with Beaver Creek and Crested Butte opening on November 23. While these are the currently planned opening dates, Vail Resorts states that all dates are condition and weather dependent.

This year, guests are encouraged to purchase their lift tickets or Epic Pass product in advance, as Vail Resorts will limit the number of lift tickets each day.

Vail and Breckenridge have added new lifts. Indoor operations will also return to normal since dining facilities will no longer require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations or dining reservations.

