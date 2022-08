PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man in connection to a burglary.

The sheriff's office shared photos of a man who, at this time, is considered a "person of interest" in a burglary at Hawk-Eye Storage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 719 583-6250 or Crime Stoppers (719) 542-7867.