EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol (CSP) responded to a deadly car crash.

The accident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Rio Road.

CSP confirmed that this was a single-vehicle accident involving a 2014 Chevy pickup.

According to CSP, a 60-year-old male died but, his passenger that is reported to be a young child is ok

The cause accident is still under investigation. All roads are open at this time.