Suspect arrested in Longmont drive-by shooting that killed a 13-year-old boy

LONGMONT, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police arrested a 19-year-old in connection to a deadly drive-by shooting in Longmont that left a 13-year-old boy dead.

According to 9News, Yahir Solis, of Lafayette, was arrested Saturday on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

The shooting was first reported just before 1:50 p.m. near a basketball court earlier that day. The 13-year-old victim was taken to a hospital and died. Another victim, a 15-year-old boy, was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his leg. He is expected to survive.

