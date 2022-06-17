One local mother and doctor says access to the COVID vaccine for her child will be a ‘huge relief’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration unanimously voted to get authorization for Moderna Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for kids as young as six months.

If approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday- this could be a game-changer for parents.

For mothers like Dr. Carla Torres-Zegarra with Children's Hospital Colorado, gaining access to COVID shots for her four-year-old will be a huge relief.

"As a mom and as a physician, having a four-year-old at home, I am ready to get her vaccine and complete her series of vaccines and we are just excited that she can be part of the group of people that can get rid of covid once and for all," said Torres-Zegarra.

Most of her family is already vaccinated- the only missing was her four-year-old. Now, she says she'll have a chance to protect her child from spreading the virus.

"It can also prevent the spread of the virus for those family members and community that could be around these children and could be getting the infection and potentially being sick. "

However, not everyone believes this to be exciting.

A recent survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that just 18% of parents will certainly vaccinate their kids under five when authorized--while 27% say they will not get their children vaccinated at all. Most are waiting to see how other children will react to it before making any decisions.

"It is actually a great thing that we can start vaccinating at a young age because this will protect them from the virus and serious illness," added Torres-Zegarra.

Experts stress that children under five years old will need to get all their shots to be protected against COVID.

Pfizer's vaccine is three doses and Moderna's is two.

The CDC is expected to follow the FDA with a formal recommendation over the weekend, if that happens shots could be available as early as next week.

For more on where to get your children vaccinated, visit the Children's Hospital Colorado website.

The hospital says they'll be working with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to help people find clinics for their children to get vaccinated.