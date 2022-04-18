Suspect in Manitou Springs officer-involved shooting identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, the El Paso County Coroner's Office released the identity of the suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting in Manitou Springs.

On April 11, deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and officers with the Manitou Springs Police Department responded to reports of a man threatening people in the 900 block of Manitou Ave.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the suspect fired at least one shot at law enforcement. Deputies and Manitou Springs officers fired shots from their weapons, hitting the suspect.

The suspect, who died at the scene, was identified as 67-year-old Wilford Robert DeWeese of Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The cause and manner of death have not been determined yet.

During that shooting, an El Paso County K9 died.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is the lead investigative agency for this officer-involved shooting.