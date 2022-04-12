Procession for K9 Jinx killed in Manitou Springs shooting

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A procession is planned for K9 Jinx, the El Paso County Sheriff's K9 unit killed in an overnight shooting in Manitou Springs.

Around 11 p.m. Monday, deputies and officers with the Manitou Springs Police Department responded to a man threatening people in the 900 block of Manitou Ave.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the suspect fired at least one shot at law enforcement. Deputies and Manitou Springs officers fired shots from their weapons, hitting the suspect.

CSPD says the suspect died at the scene.

Additionally, K9 Jinx was shot and killed during the incident. Jinx's handler was not injured.

At 9:30 a.m., the EPCSO is holding a procession for the fallen K9 hero starting at 5520 N. Nevada Ave. The procession will move south on Nevada Ave. and turn west on E. Vermijo Ave. and conclude in front of the Office of the Sheriff.

The sheriff's office also released a statement saying,

We are heartbroken to announce that K9 Jinx was killed in the line of duty last night. The loss of K9 Jinx cannot be put into words as his passing leaves a hole in our EPSO Family. Our thoughts go out to his handler, his family, and the EPSO K9 Unit. Good boy, Jinx. El Paso County Sheriff's Office

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office sent their condolences to the EPCSO, saying, "Our K9 partners are such a huge part of our blue family. We mourn with you all.

The Manitou Police Department said, "K-9 Jinx ran into the fight, brave, strong, and fearless. Jinx protected his community and saved the lives of first responders on scene. Our thoughts are with Jinx’s handler and family. Good boy Jinx, rest easy."

The Colorado Springs Police Department also released a statement:

A KRDO crew will be at the procession.