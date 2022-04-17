Many evacuated in Florissant overnight after suspect fires gun at neighbor’s homes



FLORISSANT, Colo. (KRDO) -- 11 people were evacuated from their homes in the early hours of Sunday morning after their neighbor began firing shots at their houses, according to the Teller County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said they responded around 12:30 a.m. Sunday to the area of 415 Forest Glen Trail for a shots fired call. Deputies discovered a suspect firing from his own home at the homes of his neighbors with an unknown type of weapon.

SWAT was called out and arrived about an hour later. TCSO said they immediately began removing the neighboring residents from their homes with the Bearcat Emergency Tactical Vehicle and took them to the Florissant fire station.

Deputies eventually made their way into the home of the suspected shooter where they said they found the suspect deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The sheriff's office said they found multiple firing points inside the home that were pointing towards the neighbors homes.

TCSO said there is no known motive at this time and no injures to any deputies or neighbors were reported.