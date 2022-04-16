Suspects on the run after gunpoint robbery at 7-11 in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Three men robbed a 7-11 gas station at gunpoint on North Nevada late Friday night, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said they received the call for service just before 11:30 p.m. for an armed robbery at 825 N. Nevada Ave. When officers arrived they said they learned the store had been robbed at gunpoint by three unidentified men. The suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise, CSPD said.

The three men were last seen fleeing the store on foot and CSPD said they were unable to locate the suspects during their initital investigation.

No injuries were reported during the robbery.